I lost my mother during Duplicate, Shah Rukh Khan helped me get through difficult times: Juhi Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla’s cute chemistry was one of the highlights in 1998 film Duplicate. Not Just Duplicate, Shah Rukh and Juhi worked in several other films including Yess Boss, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Ram Jaane and Darr. Their friendship goes back a long way but it was on the sets of Duplicate when Juhi bonded well with Shah Rukh. As film completes 19 years, Juhi went down memory lane and shared some anecdotes from the film in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Juhi lost her mother while shooting for the film in Prague.”I lost my mother while shooting for Duplicate. We had reached Prague and it was Karan’s (Johar) birthday the next day, so my mother and I bought a gift for him. Next morning, before I went for the shoot, she left for a walk and never came back. It was very traumatic because just a day before we had reached there and three days later after she met with an accident, we were bringing her back in a coffin. It was devastating for me,” Juhi was quoted in the interview.

Juhi further says that her co-star Shah Rukh helped her get through these difficult times and it’s one of the reasons why she knows the actor so well. “He was the person who consoled me, as he had seen his parents pass away before that and knew the pain of losing a parent. So, he was trying to make me laugh and forget things,” Juhi added.

Juhi also shared that she would look forward to work with Shah Rukh after the death of her mother as Shah Rukh would make her laugh and forget things. “I realised that the only way to come back to life was to go back to work and I did go back for Duplicate and Yes Boss—both were with Shah Rukh. Soon, I would look forward to the day because I knew I’d see him (SRK) there and somehow he’ll be fun and I’ll forget for that while what has happened and be okay with it as a bad dream. So in a way, he was special because he could just help me through that very difficult time of my life. So I have bitter sweet memories of this film,” Juhi said.

