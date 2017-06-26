I liked Salman Khan’s Tubelight a lot, watched it one-and-a half times: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has admitted that he liked Salman Khan’s Tubelight so much that he watched it more than once. Shah Rukh Khan has admitted that he liked Salman Khan’s Tubelight so much that he watched it more than once.

The audience and the critics might have given a thumb down to Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight, but the film has found one huge admirer in superstar’s close friend Shah Rukh Khan, who has admitted that he liked the film so much that he watched it more than once.

The Eid release, directed by Kabir Khan, opened to largely negative reviews from the critics and also could not garner the audience’s love. Making the lowest opening day collection for a Salman film in the last six years, Tubelight just managed Rs 21.15 crore on Friday.

When asked about his review of the film, Shah Rukh, who has a cameo in the drama, said, “I like it a lot. I actually watched it one-and-a half times. First I watched the full film, then at 4 am, I watched the first half.” Before the film’s release, Salman had shared with the media that it took just one phone call to Shah Rukh to get him on board for the movie.

Salman had revealed that when he called up Shah Rukh and said, “There’s something in Tubelight…,” the latter didn’t even let him complete his sentence and replied, “It is done.” When it was mentioned to him, the Raees star, who interacted with the media today on the occasion of Eid, smiled and quipped, “Who can say no to Salman? Can anyone dare to say no to him?”

Shah Rukh added that he enjoyed being a part of Tubelight, even though just for a scene, as the film was a collaboration between people he has been friends for long. The actor called doing the cameo “his duty”. “I feel very nice. The film has been made by (my) friends. I have known Kabir and his wife before I even entered films. So, it was my duty to do the film. I saw my scene and I think I did an okay job, so, I am happy. Like I did one scene in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil…”

