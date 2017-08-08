I like being part of films that are based on real-life incidents: Diana Penty

Diana Penty will be next seen in her upcoming film Lucknow Central Diana Penty will be next seen in her upcoming film Lucknow Central

Diana Penty will be next seen in Lucknow Central, which is inspired by a true story, and the actor says she likes being part of films that are based on real-life incidents. Set against the backdrop of a jail, “Lucknow Central” features Farhan Akhtar as a prisoner who forms a band along with other jail inmates. “I have always wanted to be a part of stories that I have felt strongly about and ‘Lucknow Central’ is one such story. I instantly took to it when Nikkhil Advani (producer) told me about it.

“Playing Gayatri (her character) after my last release Happy Bhag Jayegi was refreshing. And I like the idea of being part of a story that is based on true events,” Diana told PTI. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy, Rajesh Sharma, and Punjabi actor-singer Gippy Grewal. For the first time, the Cocktail actor has teamed up with Farhan for a film.

“Farhan is a multi-talented person. I have always had great respect for him as an actor, director, writer, musician and producer. So, it was a great learning experience working with him.” In “Lucknow Central” Diana plays an NGO worker and is seen sporting a non-glamorous look.

“Ranjit Tiwari (director) and Nikkhil were very clear on how they envisioned Gayatri, they wanted her to be real and relatable. Our attempt was to make her a girl you possibly know or have met at least once in your life,” she says. “I have interacted and worked with NGOs in the past, so I had a brief idea of how I could play her. But I didn’t want her to be stereotypical either, so I decided to bring a little of myself to the character,” she adds.

The film is produced under Nikkhil’s banner Emmay Entertainment and it will mark the directorial debut of Ranjit Tiwari. It will be released worldwide on September 15.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App