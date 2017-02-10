I let my kids take their own decisions: Hrithik Roshan

“My kids have their own mind. I let them take their own decisions as it’s important.” “My kids have their own mind. I let them take their own decisions as it’s important.”

Hrithik Roshan may be a hands-on father, but the actor says when it comes to deciding things for his kids he lets them take their own call. The 43-year-old “Kaabil” star, who has sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan with ex wife Sussanne Khan, says it is important to let children make their own decisions as this is the only to teach them the difference between right and wrong.

“My kids have their own mind. I let them take their own decisions as it’s important. Like if they fall they should be like ‘I should listen to my dad more’ or if they don’t they shouldn’t blame me either saying ‘Their friend went there but did not fall’,” Hrithik told PTI. The actor says he has always made sure to be honest with his kids and that encourages them to be truthful to him.

“I am very honest with my kids and so even they are honest with me. They rate me as an actor, they say if it’s (film and my performance) is good or when its not mind blowing.” Hrithik says movies do interest his sons, but it is not the only thing they follow. “I don’t sit and read myself so even they don’t follow. They (kids) do lot of things like learning skiing, guitar, football it’s nice. Childhood is best you don’t have any tension do whatever you want to do.”