I learnt just by observing Ajay Devgn on the sets, says Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta is working with Ajay Devgn for the first time in Baadshaho and the actress is impressed with the actor’s immense knowledge, calling the process of working with him a learning experience. Esha will be seen with Devgn in the thriller set in the 1970s. The film is being directed by Milan Luthria, of Once Upon a Time in Mumbai fame.

“Ajay knows his camera, the lighting and everything. There is so much I learnt just by observing him. Once or twice he suggested me to do certain things. He doesn’t interfere but since he has been here for so long, he will suggest how to do things for the better and let you have your space,” Esha told PTI.

Baadshaho has an ensemble cast, which also includes Emraan Hashmi and Ileana D’Cruz. The Rustom actress says she is having a blast shooting with the team but admits it is a tough film to do. “I love all of them. Emraan, of course, because I’ve worked with him before. But Milan, Ajay and Emraan are really funny and the shoot is going lovely. It’s a big star cast and it is a tough film.

“There are a lot of people and the story is as such. I call myself lucky to be a part of such a film. There is tremendous energy and it’s one of the best sets I’ve been on.” The 31-year-old actress is all praise for the director and says Luthria knows exactly what he wants from his actors and extracts that. “I am so happy to be working with Milan Luthria. I love his work, especially Taxi No 9211. Then when I got to know he wants to meet me, I was floored. That was the highlight I’ve had.

“Milan tells you what he wants and is very sorted. He knows exactly what is required of the scene and will wait till he gets it.”