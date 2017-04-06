I hope Vinod Khanna gets well soon, he means a lot to me: Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan said that he was heartbroken after seeing actor Vinod Khanna’s picture. Irrfan Khan said that he was heartbroken after seeing actor Vinod Khanna’s picture.

Today at the trailer launch event for Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar’s Hindi Medium, in a candid media interaction Irrfan spoke about how he saw Vinod Khanna’s picture this morning and was heartbroken. He said, “I wish Vinod ji gets well soon, he is one of the finest actors in the industry, not only as an actor, but also as a human being. And I wish him quick recovery, even if it means that I have to give away an organ of my body. In the industry if I really look up to someone, then it has to be Vinod Khannaji and Dharam paaji. I saw his picture today where he is looking very weak, it was heart wrenching, and shocking. So I am only wishing that he gets well soon.” An emotional Irrfan also spoke about how he is one of the biggest fan of Vinod Khanna, and loves his acting in all his films, and especially in Khoon Pasina, and Mera Gaon Mera Desh.”

Irrfan Khan also spoke about how he chooses films. He said, “In the last twenty years I am striving to do better and become a better actor. I make sure all my films are entertaining, but at the same time the films should have a message so that the viewers don’t forget it once they walk out of the cinema halls.”

When we asked him why he chose to work on Hindi Medium, he said, “for a very long time I was wondering why do we not make films for kids, which also entertain their parents, Hollywood does that brilliantly. So I wanted to work in a movie where kids and their families would enjoy the film equally. And I think Hindi Medium is a film like that.”

