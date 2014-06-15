I hope Shraddha does a ‘Villain’ role like her father Shakti Kapoor: Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra is playing a grey character in his upcoming film ‘Ek Villain’.

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Ek Villain’ is set to hit theatres on June 27 and she has asked her fans to celebrate that day as “Villain-tines Day”.

“Come celebrate not Valentine’s Day but Villain-tines Day on June 27, the day of ‘Ek Villain’ release,” she told reporters during the promotion of the film here.

On her role, Shraddha said there are two negative shades of characters – Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh – and she is a rainbow between them, who is a bubbly character.

“My character Aisha doesn’t think of keeping quiet. If Sid’s dialogues are two-paged, mine’s is 100-paged. She is very funny even though other people don’t think so. She likes to help people and spread happiness. There are two negative shades and Aisha is a rainbow between them,” she said.

When asked whether she is planning to do a comedy role like her father Shakti Kapoor, Sidharth chipped in and said, “She is the only light character in the film. Her dad has done so many dangerous roles of a villain. I hope she does one like him.”

Sidharth, who is playing a grey character in the film, said there is a lot of romance in the film even though the story revolves around two negatives characters.

“There is a lot of romance in the film. It is Mohit Suri’s love story but revolves around bad guys. Not only you would see villains getting together but also a love story,” he added.

Sidharth said it is exciting to play an angry character as it is so different from his personality in real life.

“This character is so much different from characters that I have played before. It is so different from what I am in real life. It is exciting to play a role of an angry character,” he added.

