I hope Film Appellate Tribunal clears Lipstick Under My Burkha: Konkona Sen Sharma

Actress Konkona Sen Sharma is hopeful that her film Lipstick Under My Burkha, which was denied certification by the Central Board of Film Certification, gets clearance from the Film Appellate Tribunal. Produced under the banner of Prakash Jha Productions and directed by Aalnkrita Shrivastava, the film was recently denied certification by the CBFC for being “lady oriented” and containing “abusive words”.

“I am grateful to everybody for supporting ‘Lipstick’. The film will go to the Tribunal and let’s hope they give us the certificate and we can move on,” says Konkona. Also starring actors Ratna Pathak Shah, Plabita Borthakur, Aahana Kumra, Sushant Singh in the lead roles, the film, despite hitting roadblock ahead of its release in India, has

earned accolades in the international film festival circuit.

The 37-year-old actress was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a store launch of an Indian handwoven textile brand here last night. When asked if she follows fashion trends, she says, “I don’t follow anything except to know for my own good sense. I am not upto date about fashion I don’t think it matters. I find difficult to find things I like (to wear).”

It is quite a paradox. Considering the situation of women in India, with the dowry, violence against women, female foeticide, sexual harassment on the streets, it is crucial for women’s voices and stories, their experiences and perspectives to be given space in popular culture,” said director Alankrita Shrivastava.