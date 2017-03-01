I’ve worked hard for my success: Alia Bhatt on nepotism. Is Kangana Ranaut listening?

Karan Johar didn’t react to Kangana’s statement on nepotism, but it hasn’t gone down well with Alia Bhatt. Karan Johar didn’t react to Kangana’s statement on nepotism, but it hasn’t gone down well with Alia Bhatt.

Kangana Ranaut hogged headlines with her bold statements during filmmaker Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan. On the celebrity chat show, Kangana requested Karan to write a chapter on nepotism in her biopic. In a very subtle tone, the Queen actor said, “In my biopic, if ever it’s made, you’ll play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie, who is like you know…very snooty and completely intolerant towards outsiders, flag bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia.” She answered all the tricky questions like a boss and left KJo short of words. She even went on to say that Karan suffers from ‘verbal diarrhea.’

Though Karan didn’t react to Kangana’s statement, it hasn’t gone down well with one of his proteges and favourite students – Alia Bhatt, who has proved her mettle in the industry with movies like Highway, Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi.

Recently at an event, when Alia was asked about her take on nepotism, the actor said, “I think a star kid can get that first film due to nepotism. But to constantly get films just because you belong to a filmi family, is not possible.” Taking a dig at many star kids who could not make it big in the industry Alia said, “I don’t want to take any names, but there have been many examples of sons and daughters of lineage who have come and gone without achieving anything. What about that? Eventually, people come to see you as an actor and not because your family is famous, and you can’t fool them.”

The Highway actor also mentioned that it is not her fault that she is born in a filmy family. “I am aware people do struggle to make a mark in the industry, but it’s not right to blame nepotism. I didn’t plan my birth in the Bhatt family. I can’t change that and today, I am successful not just because my family is famous, but also because I have worked hard and you can’t take it away from me,” Alia quipped.

Alia, today, has evolved as a fine actor and remains on the wish list of many filmmakers. The young star has made it very clear that she owns her success and nobody has the right to take away the credit from her.

On the work front, Alia is busy promoting her upcoming release Badrinath Ki Dulhania with Varun Dhawan. The movie is slated to release on March 10.

