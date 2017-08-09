I have no idea about the biopic being made on Kapil Dev and Bishan Singh Bedi: Ritesh Sidhwani

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani has no idea about the biopic being made on former cricketers Kapil Dev and Bishan Singh Bedi. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani has no idea about the biopic being made on former cricketers Kapil Dev and Bishan Singh Bedi.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani denied rumours about producing a biopic on former cricketers Kapil Dev and Bishan Singh Bedi. He attended the teaser launch of his upcoming film Fukrey 2 on Tuesday here and put to rest all rumours surrounding the biopic.

“If people are discussing about biopic being made on Kapil Dev and Bishan Singh Bedi from our side, then I have no idea about it. There are no such plans right now. We are focusing on Fukrey right now and we are making effort to give this one a good release,” he said.

The teaser launch of Fukrey 2 was attended by the entire team including Pulkit Samrat, Mrigdeep Lamba, Varun Sharma, Manjot Snigh and Richa Chadha. When director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba was asked about a long gap between Fukrey and Fukrey 2, he said they wanted to make it better than the first part.

“We took three years because audience should like it. If we would have made sequel just for the sake of it, then audience would have criticised us. We took enough time to make it and we made sure that it’s better than the first,” he said. Ritesh Sidhwani’s web series “Inside Edge” met with a great success on digital platform and the makers are preparing for season 2.

Asked if they are keen to make Fukrey as series, Sidhwani said, “Why not… the point of having a film like this is because audience enjoys the characters and they want to see more of it. If they will write to us and mail to us to come up with next parts, we will hopefully continue with it, but we should be able to do justice to it because just for the heck of it you can’t make a film.”

“This part lent itself to an extension because it starts at the right point when first part ends. When Bholi (Played by Richa Chadha) goes to jail, then what happens with these characters is the story of this film,” said Ritesh.

Fukrey 2 also stars Ali Fazal, Vishakha Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Priya Anand in lead roles. It is produced by Excel Entertainment and is releasing on December 8.

