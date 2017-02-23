I have learnt a lot from Aamir Khan as an actor, his film Dangal was great: Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar on Dangal: I recently saw Dangal, and what a piece of fine art it is! Aamir (Khan) and the kids have done such a fabulous job! Nana Patekar on Dangal: I recently saw Dangal, and what a piece of fine art it is! Aamir (Khan) and the kids have done such a fabulous job!

Vishwanath Patekar, lovingly called Nana Patekar, is a simple man, his ‘gamcha’ accompanies him in all his interviews during the promotions of his upcoming Hindi film, Wedding Anniversary. The actor stays away from stardom and that reflects in his simplicity and the warmth he spreads everywhere he goes. This is the first time that the veteran actor has promoted his film in this manner. The Natasamrat actor spoke about films and acting, his social work, and how he loved Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2. He also spoke about what Bollywood could borrow from the Marathi cinema to become more innovative, in a candid interview with the Indian Express. (Watch Video)

More from the world of Entertainment:

On why he chose to do Wedding Anniversary

“Wedding Anniversary ek ‘utpatang kahani hai’ (It is a mind-boggling story), I really liked the story and screenplay, it was a different kind of work for me. I don’t care if I do Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati or Bangali films, I just look out for a good story, a story that inspires my heart. The movie is one of its kind, the music is amazing, and the story is lyrical.”

On life after his legendary film, Natasamrat

“I wanted to do Natasamrat for the longest time, and I did it. I think after playing a character that element in you dies once the film is over. Now I won’t be able to do a Natasamrat again, or won’t be able to deliver the dialogue like that either. There comes a time in the life of an artist when the artist dies from within and then nothing can be done. And, in this phase if one still continues working, it looks forced and that’s not the right thing to do. Even the audience will get bored, and we as artists also get tired. And then you (viewers) want something new, and discard us. And this is something that is very hurtful. We give all our life and soul to our work, and we end up ignoring our families in the process. And when we get back to our real lives, it gets too late, our families might not need us at that time. So I think being an actor is kind of a blessing and a curse. It is a curse because it is a profession that leaves you lonely even while you are an actor and after you’re done. My success belongs to my family, I cannot enjoy success. My happiness lies in the characters I play, and by the time I unwind from that character, I am playing another character, so that moment of joy gets over too.”

Also read | BSF jawan case: Nana Patekar calls it demoralising, speaks with BSF top brass

On what Bollywood can borrow from the Marathi cinema

Nana has been one of the corner stones of the Marathi cinema, and has contributed greatly in uplifting the cinema and making it realistic, logical and relatable for its viewers. When we asked him what can Bollywood borrow from the cinema he rules, he said, “Just simply love what you do! Stop making it sound like work, it is my way of life. If it was work for me, I would have gotten tired of it long back, I have been here for 45 years and so many characters will make my soul dance.

I think Bollywood needs to move away from the ‘ghisi piti’ (run-of-the-mill) stories, love stories and the dancing and singing. We need to be more innovative. We have stars changing every week, with a new film releasing every weekend. This wasn’t a case in our time, we had Dilip Kumar sahab, Dev Anand sahad, Shashi Kapoor sahab, Shammi Kapoor sahab and Rajendra Kumar, they were the greats because they had a lot of devotion for what they did and what they stood for. They respected each other a lot, unlike today. Actors should respect and appreciate the efforts put by others in their work. I don’t see that anymore and there is cut-throat competition, which I don’t like it.”

On how he learnt a lot from Aamir Khan

“I recently saw Dangal, and what a piece of fine art it is! Aamir (Khan) and the kids have done such a fabulous job! Through this film, Aamir has taught me a lot, and as an actor I have learned a lot from him. It is not necessary that someone to teach you something should be older than you, kids also teach you a lot.

I loved the film (Jolly LLB 2) Akshay (Kumar) recently did. And I think it is great that his film is making hundreds of crores of money, and what is wrong if a film entered the Rs 100 crore club? People also make films to make money along with giving good content and entertainment. I also watched Paresh Rawal and Akshay’s Oh My God yesterday and it was a great film too. I was stuck to the TV while watching it!

We are a team, and in a team some people play well, some do not, but we should encourage all to do well, so our team shines through in the process.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd