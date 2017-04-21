I have broken all norms, plan to break more: Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan says that people told her not to participate in Bigg Boss and not to do only songs as she will be tagged as an item girl. Gauahar Khan says that people told her not to participate in Bigg Boss and not to do only songs as she will be tagged as an item girl.

Bollywood actress and Big Boss winner Gauhar Khan on Thursday said she was advised not to do a lot of things but she has “broken all the norms and plans to break even more.”

“People told me not to do Big Boss, I did it and won the show. Then I was told that if in my first film I am not opposite Ranbir Kapoor I should not do the film, I did that and my character was the most remembered female character. Then people told me that if I do only songs I will be tagged as an item girl but I have broken all the norms… I plan to break still more,” said Gauhar, who was speaking at a press conference on the success of her film Begum Jaan on Thursday.

Also read| Gauahar Khan buys a car worth Rs 80 lakh, and her BFF Bani J is the happiest. See pics

“If you can dream it you can achieve it, if you can believe it you can achieve it,” Gauhar added further. Gauhar Khan’s Begum Jaan, which is a period drama film, written and directed by National Award-winning director Srijit Mukherji, was released on April 14 and got a good response from the audience. The movie stars Vidya Balan in the lead role.

“I am a very big fan of Vidya Balan and I got a compliment that even in her presence, my role was distinct, I feel very humbled,” Gauhar said. Gauhar khan is well-known for her films like Ishaqzaade, Rocket Singh and Fever.

She was also the winner of Big Boss Season 7, a reality show on Colors TV.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 21, 2017 6:42 pm