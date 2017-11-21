Ranveer Singh on Padmavati controversy: I have been told not to comment given the sensitive time

Ranveer Singh plays the role of Delhi Sultanate ruler Alauddin Khilji in Padmavati Ranveer Singh plays the role of Delhi Sultanate ruler Alauddin Khilji in Padmavati

Actor Ranveer Singh today reiterated that he stands by his upcoming release Padmavati and the film’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has been at the receiving end of death threats by political and fringe groups that want the period drama banned. But at the same time, the actor, who plays Delhi Sultanate ruler Alauddin Khilji in the film, added that considering the delicate nature of the current situation, he has been asked not to say anything on the controversy.

“Like I said before, I am 200 per cent with the film and the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Given that it is a very very sensitive time right now, I have been specifically asked to not say anything. Whatever official communication with regards to the film that needs to be made, you will receive from the producers. Thank you so much for coming out today. Before I create more of a ruckus over here, I need to get out.” Ranveer told mediapersons, who gathered outside the venue of a city event, where the actor was the chief guest.

While sending out the invites for the event, the organisers had informed the mediapersons that there would be no bytes of the actor. So, while the actor spoke nothing at the event, the media didn’t relent and waited for the actor to come out so as to ask him the pertinent questions about the biggest controversy surrounding him and his film. Before heeding to the mediapersons’ screams and requests for a byte on Padmavati, the actor got on the roof of his car and for over a minute waved out at his fans, who had come out in large numbers to see him.

With each passing day, Padmavati, also starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, is getting pulled into a deeper mess. While politicians have begun legitimising the protests by the fringe groups, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has said that it will take its own time, which can be stretched to “68 days” to certify the film, given the sensitivity attached to the film. It has, apparently, rejected the filmmakers’ plea to quicken its process. Hence, the makers, who were initially supposed to release the film on December 1, have voluntarily deferred the release date. No announcement on the the new date has been made yet.

