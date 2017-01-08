I have become thick-skinned to link-up rumours: Aditya Roy Kapoor

Having been linked to co-stars like Shraddha Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, actor Aditya Roy Kapoor says he has now become thick-skinned to such gossips. Having been linked to co-stars like Shraddha Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, actor Aditya Roy Kapoor says he has now become thick-skinned to such gossips.

Having been linked to co-stars like Shraddha Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, actor Aditya Roy Kapoor says he has now become thick-skinned to such gossips. During the making of Aashiqui 2, reports emerged of the growing fondness between Shraddha and Aditya. Even after the release of the film, the rumours continued. However, later gossip mills linked Aditya to his Fitoor co-star Katrina Kaif.

“Now I have been in the industry for quite some time, I feel these things (referring to link ups) will be written about you all the time. I am thick-skinned to these things. Most things I don’t read and whatever I read doesn’t really affect me,” Aditya told PTI.

“I don’t want to waste my time trying to control these things as my life will become a vicious circle,” he said.

Aditya, however, says that initially when he was linked to Shraddha, it used to bother him. “As far as rumours about us (Shraddha and me) are concerned, we know each other and between the two of us we know the truth. We don’t bring it now, earlier we used to talk about it. You can’t let it affect you so much.” The 31-year-old “Dawaat-E-Ishq” actor thinks link-ups are part and parcel of the film industry. “It comes with the territory. I think most of the actors face this. They (actors) are linked with every co-star they work with.”

The VJ turned-actor is now looking forward to the release of Ok Jaanu, in which he is paired opposite Shraddha.