I find it difficult to digest a failure: Taapsee Pannu

Having worked in nearly 20 movies in less than a decade, actress Taapsee Pannu says she has realised that she cannot digest failures easily as it puts her in self-doubt. “For me, it’s difficult to handle failures. You get confidence from success so you move ahead confidently. But if you have a failure, you start doubting yourself.

“You start questioning your decisions, there are doubts which haunt you for a few days after failure. For me, it is quite difficult to digest a failure. But, it is only a matter of few days then you get back,” Taapsee told PTI. Though Taapsee has featured in last year’s big hit Pink, the actress says she is always stressed about the box office figures.

“From my first film till now, I always have this stress about numbers, I don’t know why. I’m not saying it’s right or wrong. I am always very conscious about the numbers my film is making, which is as important as how good my performance is,” she says. Taapsee is happy that her latest outing “Naam Shabana” is doing good business at the box office.

“I’ve seen the side where no matter how great you perform if the film doesn’t do well people don’t talk about it, all your efforts go down the drain. But, if the film does well no matter if you play a small part in it, you’ll be benefited. Directed by Shivam Nair, Naam Shabana released last week and also features Akshay Kumar in an extended cameo.

