I feel enraged: Vikram Bhatt on attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali over Padmavati

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has expressed disgust at the physical assault, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was subjected to today in Rajasthan by a group, which has raised objections against the portrayal of Rani Padmavati in the Padmavati.

Bhansali, who was shooting the Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh starrer at the Jaigarh Fort, was at the receiving end of the members of Karni Sena. They staged an angry protest outside the film’s set.

In a video gone viral, protesters are damaging cameras and other shooting equipment while raising slogans and spewing out abuses in Hindi.

Protesters entered in large numbers and started getting violent. The mob soon surrounded Bhansali who was seated in front of a monitor. Even as his team tried to take him to safety, before one knew the mob slapped and assaulted him, which can be seen in the mentioned video.

Being a fellow filmmaker, Vikram was asked for his reaction on the incident. The director at first turned down the question calling it “too political” and said he wasn’t aware of the matter. It took some prodding by mediapersons for him to talk about it.

Vikram called the incident unfortunate even as he questioned the security lapse. “The most unfortunate thing is that we filmmakers and creative artists live in a house of glass. We are always scared that anyone can come and hit a stone and nothing will be done about it. There is nothing done for our protection. I don’t know what’s the solution for this. Who do we arrest when it was a group? I feel enraged on just hearing about it. The whole film fraternity is with him (Bhansali),” Vikram told reporters here at the launch of a set of his new web series.

The protesters also smashed a lot of film equipments. Later, police escorted Bhansali to safety and booked the troublemakers into custody. The shooting of the film has been halted. This is not the first Bollywood film that is facing the wrath of Karnik Sena. The group earlier protested against Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa Akbar.

