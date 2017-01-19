I enjoy exploring different mediums: Amol Parashar

Amol Parashar expressed his thoughts on venturing various mediums. Amol Parashar expressed his thoughts on venturing various mediums.

Budding actor Amol Parashar, who has shared screen space with popular film stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Manoj Bajpayee and has also acted in short films and web series, says he enjoys exploring different mediums and forms of entertainment.

Since he has acted in a variety of entertainers for the digital platform, asked if that limits his opportunity to get a big break as a lead actor in a mainstream Bollywood film, Amol told IANS: “I enjoy exploring different mediums as an actor. I do not think it affects the opportunities and I believe this is a good time for young actors like us to do experimental films.”

The actor, who made his Bollywood debut in 2009 with the film Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year and was seen in last year’s Manoj Bajpayee starrer Traffic” finished shooting two of his forthcoming films Disco 82 and Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai. Apart from films, the actor earned popularity, especially among girls, for his character of DJ Chitvan in The Viral Fever’s web series Tripling.

He also recently acted in a short film named “Mamma’s Boy”, featuring Aditi Rao Hydari and Neena Gupta. This was even nominated for the Jio Filmfare Short Films Awards.

Born and brought up in Delhi, and an IIT Delhi alumnus, Amol started acting from his college days.

“People keep asking me how the transformation from a mechanical engineer to actor happened, but nothing was planned. Though I never thought of taking acting as a serious profession, I always liked performing and acting on stage. So I think it was there in me from the beginning, but later, I took it up with the right opportunity.”

As Amol is playing a character which is quite opposite of his personality in Gaurav Sinha’s directorial venture Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hain, he said: “It is a story of four young guys who live in a rented apartment and what are the difficulties they face in finding a house because they are bachelors and how they are living their lives.

“My character is of a very conservative and introvert person who is not comfortable talking to a girl and does not even know how to start a conversation with a girl and asks wrong questions that put him in trouble or people take him in a wrong sense. It was fun playing such a character.”

Interestingly, the other character that he is playing in Karan Darra’s Disco 82, based on the underground party scene, is close to his persona.

“That’s the fun of playing two very different characters in different films,” said Amol.

The film also features Akshay Oberoi, Rahul Chabbria, Vipin Sharma, Arif Zakaria and Ashish Verma.