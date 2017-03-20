I don’t want to be remembered as an individual: Rahul Bose

Rahul Bose said he will be more than happy to know that people are remembering me as an actor who worked really well to create an impact Rahul Bose said he will be more than happy to know that people are remembering me as an actor who worked really well to create an impact

Actor-turned-director Rahul Bose, who is very excited for his upcoming directorial venture Poorna: Courage Has No Limit, says people should remember his essence rather than him as an individual.

“I do not want to be remembered as an individual. I will be more than happy to know that people are remembering me as an actor who acted really well to create an impact in the film. They should remember the essence of me,” the actor said on Sunday.

Starting his acting career in 1988, Rahul received a lot of appreciation for his performance for films like Mr. and Mrs. Iyer, Thakshak, English, August, Jhankaar Beats, Chameli, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Midnight’s Children and Vishwaroopam among many others.

“I think acting has made me a better director because I understand how to explain a scene or a situation to actors that help them to perform. In last 22 years, working with some celebrated filmmakers, I learnt a lot about filmmaking on set. So I think when I direct a film now, I know what to do and not to do as a director,” he said.

The second directorial of the actor, who has worked with filmmakers like Aparna Sen, Deepa Mehta, Kamaal Hassan, Santosh Sivan, Govind Nihalani, Sudhir Mishra and Zoya Akhtar, is based on the real life story of Malavath Purna, the youngest Indian mountaineer from Nizamabad district of Telangana.

Considering the fact that the story is a celebration of the achievement of an underdog, was it a conscious choice for Rahul to choose such a topic?

“The journey of the girl makes it intriguing. As she comes from a society where at her age, girls get married. She is not educated and born into a very poor family. Breaking all these barriers, reaching the top, with such courage is absolutely inspirational!” Rahul said.

“In our country, there is a social welfare system to support tribal community but few know about it… If we give opportunity to these talented kids, they also can make it big. Unfortunately, it rarely happens, so with this film I celebrate the achievement of this girl. It is my love poem to India,” he added.

The film, which has already been named among 30 Best Films at the Palm Springs International Film Festival this year, is releasing on March 31.

Rahul Bose debuted as director with Everybody Says I’m Fine! in 2001.

