I don’t miss a big actor in my films: Sonakshi Sinha on Noor

What I saw during Akira and now with Noor, I feel liberated that I don’t have to depend on anyone else to carry the film: Sonakshi Sinha. What I saw during Akira and now with Noor, I feel liberated that I don’t have to depend on anyone else to carry the film: Sonakshi Sinha.

Actor Sonakshi Sinha is not feeling any pressure for being the sole audience-puller for her upcoming film, Noor, but is, in fact, enjoying every bit of the responsibility as it makes her feel more independent as a performer. Her last big screen outing Akira and now, Noor rest on her shoulders and the actor says it shows that she has come a long way in her career and doesn’t depend on any other star for the success of her movie today.

“What I saw during Akira and now with Noor, I feel liberated that I don’t have to depend on anyone else to carry the film. I have such a solid team support that I don’t need anyone else. Also, once you become independent and you know you can move ahead, that’s the best feeling in the world. I am happy to carry this film on my shoulders, along with my team. And, I have pretty strong shoulders,” Sonakshi told reporters here at the trailer launch of Noor.

The 29-year-old actor plays the titular role in the film, whose cast also includes Kanan Gill, Shibani Dandekar and Manish Choudhary. Sonakshi said that her co-actors fit into their characters so well that she never felt that the film needed some known actors to bank upon.

“I didn’t miss any big actor at all. The way this film had been written, it needed real people. I had never met Kanan or Shibani before we started shooting but we play best friends in the film and we gelled really well. Each one of them has portrayed their roles so beautifully that you will feel that there are real people on screen. I don’t think anyone else could have done these parts as well as these actors,” she said.

As it happens during promotions of every film with a female protagonist, this event also saw a question about changing the perception of Bollywood towards female performers. Sonakshi said such questions should end now because she believes that today, women are getting great opportunities in Hindi cinema.

Also Read: Noor trailer: Sonakshi Sinha says Mumbai is killing her. Watch video

“There’s nothing that women can’t do, so what is the big deal about filmmaking and promoting it? We are doing that and will do a lot of other things too. Today, there are such wonderful characters being written, films are being made keeping female protagonists in mind. I think now this has become a normal thing and I am happy that the industry is moving in that direction and giving us opportunities to portray characters, which people can only dream of.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd