I don’t make films to give a message: Shoojit Sircar

Pink had a point to make, as did Piku. But the man behind both, Shoojit Sircar, believes he makes the films and message somehow just becomes a part of it.

Shoojit Sircar said at an event for his next Runningshadi.com, “I don’t make movies to give messages, I just make movies and a message is given. I make documentaries to give a message.”

Sircar has made films like Vicky Donor (2012), for which he won a National Award, Madras Cafe (2013), Piku (2015), and Pink (2016), and now he is ready with his next, RunningShaadi.com, a romantic comedy with leading lady Tapsee Pannu, who has worked with Sircar on Pink, and Kai Po Chhe fame actor Amit Sadh. It is directed by debutant film director, Amit Roy.

On working with Roy, Sircar said, “Amit’s (director) uncle was my mentor, this film in a payback to my mentor. It is a small town love story. But it is a real problem in small towns where parents don’t allow the couple to marry but also force them to enter in a forceful arranged marriage. So, we wanted to take up this issue. Tapsee is perfect for Nimmi’s character. It is a small lovely film. And these two (Tapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh) come across as bright in every scene.”

When asked why does he not promote his films too much, he said, “I hate promotions. I believe in trailers. I watch films after watching the trailer.”

