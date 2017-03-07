I don’t follow trends when it comes to picking a film: Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma says, “I follow my heart and focus on being part of a good story.” Anushka Sharma says, “I follow my heart and focus on being part of a good story.”

Anushka Sharma has managed to stand out with her work as an actress and a producer in her nine-year long career and she says it is because she does not believe in following trends. The actress made her acting debut with 2008 rom-com Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, before featuring in hit movies like satirical comedy PK, sports-drama Sultan and romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Anushka ventured into production with 2015 thriller NH-10 and is now gearing up for her banner’s (Clean Slate Films) next project Phillauri. “I don’t let myself be influenced by what others might think. I don’t follow trends or what is in (and what is not), when it comes to picking a film or producing one I follow my instincts and continue to do what I feel is right for me,” Anushka told PTI.

More from the world of Entertainment:

“I follow my heart and focus on being part of a good story. I believe that’s why turning producer has worked out for me,” she says. Phillauri stars Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma alongside Anushka. There have been reports that NH10 fame director Navdeep Singh has roped in Diljit and Arjun Kapoor for his next film Kaneda to be produced by Anushka’s production house Clean Slate Films.

Also see| As Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma catwalk at Mijwan 2017, Kajol, Sridevi, Sushmita Sen come to watch

Without giving much information on the same, Anushka, 28, says, it is too early to talk about Kaneda. Meanwhile on the occasion of Women’s Day, Polaroid Eyewear announced Anushka as its ambassador for 2017 campaign and the actress is pleased to be associated with the brand. “I have a personal sense of style which is comfortable and chic and I feel the philosophy of the brand is similar. As the campaign launches on Women’s Day, I salute the power of women across the globe,” she says.