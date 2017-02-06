I didn’t interfere in Runningshaadi.com shoot: Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar, who has produced Runningshaadi.com, says he had complete faith in the film’s debut director Amit Roy and didn’t interfere in the creative process of the project at all. Shoojit Sircar, who has produced Runningshaadi.com, says he had complete faith in the film’s debut director Amit Roy and didn’t interfere in the creative process of the project at all.

National Award winning filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who has produced Runningshaadi.com, says he had complete faith in the film’s debut director Amit Roy and didn’t interfere in the creative process of the project at all. “I didn’t interfere in the making of ‘Runningshaadi.com’ as I had complete trust in the director Amit Roy. When he came to me with the script and the cast, Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh, I was floored by the potential of Taapsee. In fact, that is when I decided to cast her for (my production) ‘Pink’,” Sircar told IANS here.

“Though as a producer, I have a checklist while choosing a script, in this film, neither have I interfered in the process of filmmaking, nor I went by restrictions,” he added. However, Sircar agreed that he was quite possessive about his last production “Pink” and was more involved in it as a creative producer.

Thanking Sircar for all his support, Roy said, “Being a debut director, I only focussed on the story of the film and it’s execution. Shoojit-da told me from the beginning to focus on the DNA of the film and the production will be taken care of. And when Ronnie Lahiri (of the production house Rising Sun Films) is handling the production, you just know that you are in good hands.”

The story of the film revolves around a Bihari young man Ram Bharose who along with his friend Sarabjeet Sidhaana helps all the young couples of Amritsar to elope and get married through their website Runningshaadi.com. The twist comes with the entry of a girl who falls in love with Ram. While the decision of casting Amit Sadh and Taapsee Pannu was quite a spontaneous one for the director, according to him, the script reading sessions with actors helped all of them to develop the script.

“Navjot (co-writer Navjot Gulati) and I would sit with Amit and Taapsee when we were writing dialogues and scenes. As we used to rehearse them and improvise, we incorporated all the improvised parts of rehearsal in the final script. This process added to the film for better,” said Amit.