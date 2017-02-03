I did 90 per cent dubbing for Kaabil : Hrithik Roshan

Yami Gautam during a film promotion visit in Kolkata on February 03, 2017. Hrithik and Yami featuring as visually challenged couple in the film Kabul, directed by Sanjay Gupta. Express photo by Partha Paul. Yami Gautam during a film promotion visit in Kolkata on February 03, 2017. Hrithik and Yami featuring as visually challenged couple in the film Kabul, directed by Sanjay Gupta. Express photo by Partha Paul.

With Kaabil earning plaudits at the box office, actor Hrithik Roshan today said more than 90 per cent of the dubbing for the visually challenged character Rohan Bhatnagar had been done by him after a lot of research.

“I had cancelled shoots 4-5 times to give rest to vocal chords which are just like muscles. And if you can control muscles, you can make anyone sounding similar to your voice,” Hrithik said at a promotional press meet here.

“So I rested my vocal chords and kept rehearsing. In Kaabil 90 per cent of my character’s voice is my voice,” he added.

The 43-year-old actor said after doing the film he wants to do something for the visually challenged people.

More from the world of Entertainment:

“I plan to do as much I can to campaign for the blind, who are the strongest-willed people. Playing blind makes you aware of the potential of human spirit.”

Also read: Kaabil box office collection day 10: Hrithik Roshan film few steps away from Rs 100-cr club

Hrithik said he feels attached to Kolkata as it was the first place he made a public appearance in.

“My first public appearance was in Kolkata in 2000. My dida’s (maternal grandmother) wish was that my first stage performance is here. There is Bengali blood in me.”