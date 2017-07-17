I can’t ban a film just because people want it: Pahlaj Nihalani on Congress demanding ban on Indu Sarkar

Pahlaj Nihalani on Congress demanding ban on Indu Sarkar, “It is not in my hands to ban a film just because people want us to ban it. We can’t ban any film actually, our work is to certify a film.” Pahlaj Nihalani on Congress demanding ban on Indu Sarkar, “It is not in my hands to ban a film just because people want us to ban it. We can’t ban any film actually, our work is to certify a film.”

Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar is caught under controversy much before it’s release. Juts a day back, there were stories flooding the internet on how a few Congress workers protested against the film in Pune. Today it has come to our knowledge that the Secretary of Indian Youth Congress, Rutvij Joshi and his team are going to agitate over Indu Sarkar infront of Pahlaj Nihalani, Chairman of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The Indian Youth Congress are meeting the CBFC chief to demand a ban on Indu Sarkar, as according to them, the film distorts the image of Indira Gandhi and her governance during the Emergency period. However they are yet to watch the film.

An IYC worker stated, “As per instructions given by Hon. Rutvij Joshi ji, Mumbai Incharge and IYC National Secretary, Mumbai Youth Congress will be demanding a ban on the movie Indu Sarkar by Madhur Bhandarkar for distorting historic facts and falsely maligning the ex Prime Minister of our country, Mrs Indira Gandhi ji, just to please the current government in order to repay the debt for getting the Padma Shri award last year. We will meet the CBFC chairman Mr. Pahlaj Nihlani to demand the ban today.”

When indianexpress.com spoke to Mr Nihalani, he said, “It is not in my hands to ban a film just because people want us to ban it. We can’t ban any film actually, our work is to certify a film. The producers will go to the tribunal if they face any issues.”

Though director Madhur Bhandarkar was unavailable for a comment, the Mumbai Police has provided him special security since yesterday. This comes amidst the current issue around his film and the Indian Youth Congress protesting against it.

Indu Sarkar is set in the period of the Emergency in India, which was a 21-month long period from 1975 to 1977 when a state of Emergency was declared all across the country. The film stars Kirti Kulhari in the titular role, apart from Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anupam Kher, Tota Roy Chowdhary and Supriya Vinod. The film is slated for a July 28 release.

