I begged for work: Neil Nitin Mukesh on struggle in showbiz

Neil Nitin Mukesh: When I came in the industry, I had been to every single door.

Neil Nitin Mukesh, who is the grandson of famed singer Mukesh, says that despite being from a film family, he had to “beg” for work in showbiz.

The actor was present at the launch of spot girl-turned-author Komal Mehta’s book “Spot Girl” when he disclosed his share of hardships in the filmdom.

“When I came in the industry, I have been to every single door. I have been to every producer’s door. I literally beggged them for work,” the 32-year-old said here.

“Anyone I used to meet, used to say, ‘Hi, hello’ or ‘Oh! You are Mukesh’s grandson.’ But nobody really gave me work. I was 22 years old at that time but I started struggling and finding work at the age 19,” he added.

Neil made an impressive debut with “Johnny Gaddar” in 2007 and went on to be part of many films, including “New York”, “Jail”, “Lafangey Parindey”, “7 Khoon Maaf”, “Players” and “Shortcut Romeo”.

He is currently busy with Sooraj Barjatya’s “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” and A.R. Murugadoss’ Tamil film “Kaththi”.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App