Emraan Hashmi on films failing at box office: I am very hopeful and excited about Baadshaho

Actor Emraan Hashmi is hopeful for his upcoming movie Baadshaho to do well at the box office

Ator Emraan Hashmi said he has only believed in working hard and never much bothered about the fate of his films at the box office. Some of Emraan Hashmi’s recent films like Raja Natwarlal, Hamari Adhuri Kahaani, Azhar and Raaz Reboot did not do well commercially.

The actor, however, said it did not affect him or his career at all as he’s still getting to work with a lot of people. Asked if he was pinning high hopes from his upcoming film Baadshaho, the actor said, “We all have high hopes from this film, like I have had with all my films. The only way you can avoid a flop film is that you don’t make a film at all. It is as simple as that. I have learned that in this industry you have to keep striving and working hard. The day you stop (working) you start thinking and get insecure. I don’t think there is a place for that,” he said.

The actor said he was hopeful for Baadshaho and believed it would do well at the box office. “I am very excited about Baadshaho. This is the best time in my career, I am getting to do films which I always wanted to do. Also, for the industry it’s a grim time as films are not doing well. But this is the best time to introspect and understand that we have to make things work.”

Baadshaho marks the reunion of Milan Luthria, the director of Once Upon A Time in Mumbai, and actors Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi.”We (Luthria and Devgn) are coming after seven years so there are expectations and I am happy that Milan has given an unusual twist to a heist film. “He is aware about the expectations of the audience especially after Devgn and his last outing Once Upon A Time in Mumbai.” Baadshaho, also starring Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Guptaand Sanjay Mishra, is set to release on September 1.

