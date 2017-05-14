I am not dating anyone: Arjun Kapoor on link-up rumours with Athiya Shetty

Arjun Kapoor and Athiya Shetty will be sharing screenspace in their upcoming film Mubarakan. Arjun Kapoor and Athiya Shetty will be sharing screenspace in their upcoming film Mubarakan.

Every now and then, actor Arjun Kapoor finds himself amid link-up rumours with either Malaika Arora or his Mubarakan co-star Athiya Shetty. But finally setting the record straight, Arjun has said he is single or doesn’t have time for a relationship right now. When asked about his much-speculated relationship status, Arjun said during the promotions of his upcoming film Half Girlfriend, “I am not dating right now. I am busy with my work. After I lost my mother, I was busy with my work. I am not able to give my time to a relationship. I am single.”

His dating rumours with Athiya Shetty surfaced soon after it was reported that he allegedly broke up with Sonakshi Sinha. Athiya is close to Arjun’s sister Anshula and the trio were seen hanging out a few times last year leading to the link-up reports.

But just when one thought those rumours died down, came the reports of his closeness with Malaika. In fact, their bonding was attributed as the reason behind Malaika’s separation with longtime husband Arbaaz Khan. Malaika, however, later rubbished the speculation. The dating rumours continued as Malaika and Arjun were spotted together many times after she parted ways from Arbaaz.

In the same interview, Arjun spoke about completing five years in the industry. The 31-year-old actor said initially, he battled the media’s perception about him being rude, but is now comfortable with how things are around him. “I am completing my five years in Bollywood. I thank media for always supporting me. For the first-second years, I was unable to understand media. There was a perception that I am a rude and angry person, but as time passed I was able to understand the media properly. Media has always been nice to me. It has never crossed the line due to personal life,” he said.

