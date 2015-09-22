I am not a part of askmebazaar.com: Ranbir Kapoor on FIR against him

When asked about it, Ranbir Kapoor said: “Yes, I heard about it and on checking with my team I got to know that I am not a part of askmebazaar.com. So I am safe.”

Ranbir Kapoor today sought to distance himself from the FIR that has named him and actor Farhan Akhtar for criminal breach of trust and forgery for promoting an online shopping site which is allegedly “duping” customers.

The FIR has been registered by a lawyer Rajat Bansal, a resident of Keshav Nagar area in Madiyaon police station, about 10 km from here, against Farhan and Ranbir under IPC sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (forgery) on September 19, police said.

When asked about it, Ranbir Kapoor said: “Yes, I heard about it and on checking with my team I got to know that I am not a part of askmebazaar.com. So I am safe.”

Besides, FIR under the same sections has been lodged against directors of online portal askmebazaar.com – Sanjiv Gupta, Anand Sonbhadra, Piyush Pankaj, Kiran Kumar Sriniwas Murti and marketing officer Puja Goyal.

Bansal in his FIR alleged that he had ordered a 40-inch LED TV from the site on August 23 and had paid Rs 29,999 for the same through his debit card, but he did not get the product within 10 days, as promised.

He alleged that due to promotion of the site by Farhan and Ranbir, people fall in trap of the site, which also sent him the bill but not the product.

Police is probing the matter. The officials of the portal could not be contacted.

(With PTI inputs)

