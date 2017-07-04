I am nervous about its prospect: Imtiaz Ali on friend Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos

Imtiaz Ali is quite nervous and excited about Jagga Jasoos, which stars his close friend Ranbir Kapoor. Imtiaz Ali is quite nervous and excited about Jagga Jasoos, which stars his close friend Ranbir Kapoor.

With his close friend Ranbir Kapoor’s long impending project, Jagga Jasoos finally seeing the light of the day, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is experiencing mixed feelings – of excitement and nervousness. Jagga Jasoos, directed by Anurag Basu and co-starring Katrina Kaif, took more than three years to be made and went through its own (quite public) share of ups and downs, and while the film looked close to being shelved at a lot of times, the team has finally got a release date on July 14.

This has only brought a huge relief for Ranbir, Anurag and the team but at the same time, made them more nervous than they would have been for any other project as the scepticism around the film’s delay has been its talking point all these years and naturally so during the promotions. Imtiaz, being one of Ranbir’s close people in the industry, shares this anxiety.

When asked about his feelings ahead of the release of Jagga Jasoos, the director told reporters here, “I am very very excited for Jagga Jasoos. I am very… almost nervous about the prospects of the film. I will watch it first day first show and I hope everyone does it too because this is just a hugely talented director and actor coming together.”

Imtiaz and Ranbir have worked together on two projects – Rockstar and Tamasha. The director’s next is with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, titled Jab Harry Met Sejal. The romance also stars Anushka Sharma and will arrive in theatres on August 4. This is the first time that Imtiaz, whose pairing with Ranbir is much-loved, and Shah Rukh have collaborated.

