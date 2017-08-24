I am doing Zoya Factor, says Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor cofirms her role as Zoya in Zoya Factor, a film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s novel. Sonam Kapoor cofirms her role as Zoya in Zoya Factor, a film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s novel.

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor will be soon seen in the big screen adaption of author Anuja Chauhan’s love story titled Zoya Factor.

There had been rumours about Sonam’s involvement with the project for more than two years, however, the actor on Thursday confirmed that it would, indeed, be one of her upcoming films. The movie will be helmed by Abhishek Sharma of Tere Bin Laden fame.

“I have sought permission to talk about this because there has been speculation about the films I am doing. So, I am doing Zoya Factor, which is based on the book by Anuja Chauhan. And it has not been bought by my dad. It has been bought by Adlabs. It will be directed by Abhishek Sharma. It is a beautiful love story. It is about cricket, love and Zoya. I am very excited about being a part of it,” Sonam said on the sidelines of the second edition of MAMI Word to Screen Market.

Zoya Factor is about a Rajput girl named Zoya Singh Solanki who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team in the 2010 Cricket World Cup.

The 30-year-old actor, who has a slew of interesting projects like Sanjay Dutt biopic, Padman and Veerey Di Wedding, also revealed that she has bought the rights to a mythological novel Govinda.

“I have myself bought rights to this spectacular novel. It is a mythology. It is written by Krishna Udayshankar. I don’t know what I will play in it because of course, I can’t play Govinda even if I want. I have also bought the rights to the trilogy (Aryavarata Chronicles trilogy) and hopefully, one day I will make the film. There is so much potential in the stories of Indian mythology and that is where I invest my money, in content,” added Sonam.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd