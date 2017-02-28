I’m a secure actor. I am not a part of any rat race, says Ashutosh Rana

Ashutosh Rana will be next seen in Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. Ashutosh Rana will be next seen in Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai.

Actor Ashutosh Rana says he is not part of any rat-race and is secure enough to wait for good roles even if it results in missing out on projects. The actor, best known for his negative portrayals in films like Dushman and “Sangharsh”, believes it is easy to get stereotyped in the industry if one keeps on taking up films randomly.

“I would’ve done 200-250 films if I was stereotyped. I never repeated any of the characters I was praised for. One has to wait to get the right roles. You have to pass through several temptations and be secure enough to say, ‘so what if I don’t get work?’ It is fine.

“Where people do 100 films but hardly two are memorable, you do 10 and let five be remembered. I am very secure. I am not part of any rat race and I know nothing else but acting,”Ashutosh told PTI.

The 49-year-old actor, who has featured in Marathi, Kannada and Telugu movies over the years, believes that acting is a “give and take” medium, where both the actor and the director should trust each other. “We know when the film is going wrong. But it is my policy, first obey, then argue. Whatever the director wants, you give him that convincingly. Once they get what they want, you have all the right to put forth your point of view. Since he already has what he wants, he will be open to suggestions. Acting is a give and take medium. Filmmaking is chemistry and not mathematics.”Ashutosh’s next film “Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai” is releasing this Friday.

Directed by Keshhav Panneriy, the film also stars Arbaaz Khan, Himansh Kohli, Manjari Fadnis and Prem Chopra among others.