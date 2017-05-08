I always try to humanise a character, says Atul Kulkarni

Atul Kulkarni plays the role of Ajinkya Sathe in The Test Case. Atul Kulkarni plays the role of Ajinkya Sathe in The Test Case.

National Award winning actor Atul Kulkarni, who plays an Indian Army officer in the new web series “The Test Case”, says he always tries to bring out the human side of each character he plays.

The actor is playing Ajinkya Sathe, a senior in a special force.

Asked if wearing a uniform helps him to get into the character easily, Atul told IANS here: “I think doing that would be very stereotypical. I know that wearing a uniform make a person behave in a certain way, but we must not forget that in reality, every individual is different.

“As an actor, I try to bring that side out in the character that I play. I always try to humanise a character.”

He also believes that every actor has a unique way to approach a character and build it up when in preparation stage.

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the story of the web series revolves around the journey of a woman combat officer essayed by Nimrat Kaur. Produced by ALTBalaji, “The Test Case” also features Rahul Dev and Juhi Chawla.

Also Read | Nagesh Kukunoor reveals idea behind his web series The Test Case came from Prez Pranab Mukherjee

Since the show features an ensemble cast, talking about his experience of working with the actors, Atul said: “I always gel with people easily. Since Nimrat and I have the same approach towards acting, we share a good vibe. On the other hand, Nageshji is a very efficient director to balance the equality on set. And I think we actors usually gel well with other actors.”

Atul has National Awards for Best Supporting Actor in “Hey Ram” and “Chandni Bar”, and has acted in various films like “Page 3”, “Rang De Basanti”, “Delhi 6”, “Jazbaa”, “Raees” and “The Ghazi Attack”.

Considering the fact that the actor always manages to make an impression even if his screen presence is not too long, asked about why he chooses roles on the basis of substance over length, Atul said: “I go by story, actually. I think that is what we all look for as an audience. What is the point of doing a long length character if that does not make sense or create an impact on story?”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now