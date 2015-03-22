‘Hunterrr’ collects Rs 1.62 cr on opening day

Written and directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, Hunterrr has garnered a positive response and this has reflected in its first day collections.

Phantom Films’ Hunterrr has been receiving praises from all quarters for its concept and unique approach to coming of age films.

(Read: Movie review: ‘Hunterrr’ – The film is about a guy who can’t keep it in his pants)

The film collected RS 1.62 crore at the box office on its opening Friday. It is a massive opening for a film made on a small budget.

Hunterrr is a coming of age film of a young guy and openly talks about sex in an unbridled manner.

The film has a stellar cast with outstanding performances delivered by Radhika Apte, Gulshan Devaiah and Sai Tamhankar.

Vikas Bahl shares, “Hunterrr is a special film for us as we backed it purely on its content. We liked it from the time we first saw it and were confident that the audience will also.

“..and we are so happy that it has been accepted so well. This kind of opening reinstates our belief in telling a variety of stories. Harsh is a fabulous director and I am envious when I see his grammar of storytelling.”

