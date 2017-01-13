Hunger to work with Shah Rukh Khan has only increased: Shriya Pilgaonkar

Daughter of talented actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar, Shriya played the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s love interest in Fan. Daughter of talented actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar, Shriya played the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s love interest in Fan.

Having played the love interest of Shah Rukh Khan in her debut movie Fan, actress Shriya Pilgaonkar says the “hunger” to work with the Bollywood superstar is “far from over” and she would love to share the screen with him again.

“I would really want to work with Shah Rukh Khan again. The hunger to work with this phenomenal person and actor is far from over and, has only increased after ‘Fan’,” she told PTI. Pilgaonkar, who is in town for her play, “Internal Affairs”, an urban romantic comedy, says she loves dancing and would like to shake a leg with Shah Rukh, something she did not get a chance to do in ‘Fan’.

Actors like Nawazuddin Siddique, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are also on her Bollywood wishlist. As a performing artiste it’s the script that is supreme for her. The medium, format and duration of her role never act as a limitation for her, she says.

The play will be staged at the Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts here.

“For me, what matters is the script, content and the quality of the role. I want to do exciting work. For the same reason, I was fine working in Marathi, Hindi or French films for that matter.”

However, the actress, who is the daughter of television greats Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar, is not that keen to work on small screen as it requires “a different sort of commitment”.

“Right now, I am happy doing plays, movies and commercials. I don’t see myself working for television for the

time being,” she says.

Unlike most star-kids, she never felt the pressure of being born to celebrity parents as they “never called somebody to put in a good word for her”.

“I have never felt that pressure, partly because my parents have never put that kind of pressure on me. They never interfere in my work. I take their advice since they have been in the industry for over 50 years now. But, it is limited to that.

“Having said that, I am happy with people comparing my work with my parents. Because comments like ‘you have your parents genes’ only shows that they appreciate my work. And I take that as a compliment,” says Shriya.

Talking about what kind of roles she would like to do in future, biopics and musicals are her preferred genres.

“A movie like La La Land would be just great. I just can’t get over this musical love story. I loved Emma Stone and wish to do a role like that in future. Also I would love to biopics where I can play an inspiring character on screen. I loved the way the girls performed in Dangal,” she says.