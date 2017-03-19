Humsafar actors Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan captured again and it is a treat for their fans, see pic

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan might not be working together in a film anytime soon, but they have been captured in the same frame after a long time, and hence making headlines. Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan might not be working together in a film anytime soon, but they have been captured in the same frame after a long time, and hence making headlines.

For all those who’ve been missing Pakistani heartthrobs Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan on the Indian screens, this might quench your thirst. The two stars might not be working together in a film anytime soon, but they have been captured in the same frame after a long time, and hence making headlines. After her grand debut in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in this year’s Raees, Mahira’s next project is Pakistani film Hoh Mann Jahaan which will have its world TV premiere on March 23. And like many of her industry friends, even Fawad is promoting her film.

It is needless to say that Mahira and Fawad made the best onscreen pair in their blockbuster TV show Humsafar, which did wonders in both India and Pakistan. The two actors have been captured together yet again. Mahira took to Twitter to share a picture with Fawad, with the caption, “#Homannjahaan 23rd of a march on ARY. Tune in y’all.” Other Pakistani actors Adeel Hussain and Sheheryar Munawar are also seen in this click.

#Homannjahaan 23rd of march on ARY. Tune in y’all 👀 pic.twitter.com/Vi3t40TviV — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) March 18, 2017

Fawad Khan recently made news when pictures of his new beefed-up look broke the internet. One of the pictures was shared by Pakistani actor Mikaal Zulfiqar on Facebook too. Fawad’s next project is Pakistani action-drama, Maula Jatt 2, and as per Mikal’s caption, the actor has worked really hard for this role. He has hit the gym and undergone a physical transformation for the role.

Mahira and Fawad share a close friendship and have been spotted at several events. The two became a household name in India as well, after their drama Humsafar aired on Zindagi channel. Both were lauded for their natural performances and looks. However, the strained relations between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of Uri attack made it impossible for the two to work in Bollywood. Fawad, who was last seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, in an interview said that he is still in touch with his Bollywood friends.

