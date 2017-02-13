Huma Qureshi walks Berlin red carpet for Viceroy’s House. See pic

Huma Qureshi at Berlinale 2017. Huma Qureshi at Berlinale 2017.

Huma Qureshi had a good start to 2017. The actor’s Bollywood film, Jolly LLB 2, is receiving good reviews and is earning well at the box office but amid that her British-Indian film, Viceroy’s House is also the talk of the town for two reasons – one, its premiere at Berlinale 2017 and two, its subject that deals with partition. The actor walked the red carpet along with her co-stars Manish Dayal, Simon Callow, Gillian Anderson and Hugh Bonneville and the film’s director Gurindher Chadha.

Talking about her film, she said she would have been a part of it irrespective of the language it’s narrated in. “If this film was made in Hindi or Tamil or Telugu, I would have still done it.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

While Hollywood debuts of Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone spread like fire across the globe, Huma’s film has been low key. But her excitement knows no bound.

Check out Huma Qureshi’s pictures:

Huma also said that one shouldn’t get on board of a foreign film just because everybody around here were doing so. The actor says it was the story which prompted her to get on board. “For me whether it’s English or any other language it doesn’t really matter. You should be excited about your role, you should be excited about what you are doing. You should not do an English movie just because everyone is doing an English film. That’s kind a little sad,” Huma said in a conversation with PTI.

Also read | Viceroy’s House Premiere: Gurinder Chadha film trains lens on ‘shadow of partition’

The movie is a love story between a Muslim girl and a Hindu boy and also stars Manish Dayal, Hugh Bonneville and Gillian Anderson. The story of Viceroy’s House revolves around the plot of partition. The film has been directed by British-Indian Gurinder Chaddha and written by her husband, Paul Mayeda

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd