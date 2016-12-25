Huma Qureshi meets interpreter in UK over Viceroy’s House

Huma Qureshi will essay the character of the interpreter to India’s last British Viceroy, Lord Mountbatten and his wife in her next international film Viceroy’s House. Huma Qureshi will essay the character of the interpreter to India’s last British Viceroy, Lord Mountbatten and his wife in her next international film Viceroy’s House.

Huma Qureshi, who will be seen next in her international film Viceroy’s House, met British era interpreter Jaya Thadani in London on whom her character is loosely based, to grasp the nuances. In the Gurinder Chadha-helmed movie, Huma will essay the character of the interpreter to India’s last British Viceroy, Lord Mountbatten and his wife.

Huma flew to London to meet Thadani who was an interpreter during the British rule. Their meeting was organised by the director so that the “Gangs of Wasseypur” actress could relate to her character, according to a press release issued here.

“It was a wonderful experience meeting Jaya Thadani. She had such great stories to tell and such interesting anecdotes to share about Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru,” Huma said in a statement here.

Jaya is the daughter of late Justice Dilip Singh of the Punjab High Court and niece of late Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, the disciple of Mahatma Gandhi and cabinet minister in the first government of independent India under Jawaharlal Nehru.

“Viceroy’s House” is an upcoming British-Indian historical drama, which also stars Om Puri, Manish Dayal, Tanveer Ghani, Denzil Smith, Neeraj Kabi and others. It’s slated to release in March next year.