Huma Qureshi: Happy to see women involved in all aspects of filmmaking

Actress Huma Qureshi says the role of women in Indian films is undergoing a lot of change in today’s times, be it on or off screen. Huma was talking about the portrayal and changing role of women in Indian films on March 23 at UN Women, headquartered inNew York. “Back in the days there were very few women seen behind the big screen or in the technical side be it with editing, lighting, sound mixing etc. But today slowly that number is growing,” Huma says in a statement.

“More women in workplace has made the work environment more holistic more equitable. And all this reflects in our stories, our representation of women characters in our movies. I am very honoured to be talking about women at such a prestigious forum. I would want to work towards a more equitable world for all of us,” she adds. Huma is awaiting the release of her debut international film, “Viceroy’s House”. UN Women promotes women’s empowerment, rights and gender equality globally.

Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi who has been applauded and appreciated for her performance in Viceroy’s House which premiered at several international film festivals recently, is now looking forward to the release of her next film titled Dobaara. The horror movie, which happens to be a remake of the English film Oculus also stars Huma’s brother Saqib Saleem. Earlier last year, the actor had revealed on Twitter that the film would be released in September 2016, however, that did not materialise. Now, its fresh date is May 19 this year.

Huma took to Twitter again, to share the release date and said, “So guys ! The date has been set #Dobaara releases May 19th @Saqibsaleem @THEOFFICIALB4U 🙏(sic).”

