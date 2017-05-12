I don’t go to international film festivals just to look good on red carpet: Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi has also faced the scrutiny regarding her ‘red carpet’ appearances, but that doesn’t seem to bother the actor. Huma Qureshi has also faced the scrutiny regarding her ‘red carpet’ appearances, but that doesn’t seem to bother the actor.

India’s obsession with how its stars fare at the international red carpet has never been more obvious than now. From heaps of praise to series of unforgiving trolls, fans’ extreme reactions are out on display. New in this space is actor Huma Qureshi, courtesy her maiden international film, Gurinder Chadha’s Viceroy’s House. Having been to various coveted international festivals for the movie, Huma has also faced the scrutiny regarding her ‘red carpet’ appearances, but that doesn’t seem to bother the actor.

In an interview to indianexpress.com, Huma shared that she treats such events as opportunities to watch movies and not occasions to dress up. “I always go to a film festival if my film is premiering, whether I have been to Cannes or Berlin (Film Festival), I have gone because I had my film being shown. I have never gone just because I have to look good on the red carpet. So, I don’t know what the fascination with that is.”

This, however, doesn’t mean that the actor doesn’t follow who is wearing what at the big events. Huma said she loves fashion so she watches out others’ red carpet appearances. The actor also believes that good and bad days are a part of dressing up, and hence shouldn’t be taken seriously.

“I always see what other people is wearing because I love fashion. I enjoy it. I love dressing up. So, I always look at what other people are wearing but if we are talking about film festivals then I would say that a film festival is to watch films and I want to go there if my film is playing over there. I don’t want to go for the heck of it. Everybody loves fashion and loves talking about it. One day one will have a good day, the other day someone else will have a good day.”

Huma’s international debut comes after Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone’s entry into Hollywood. Even as it appears she followed her colleagues’ footsteps, the actor maintained that she had no plans to actively pursue Hollywood movies and Viceroy’s House happened by chance.

“I never wanted to go to Hollywood. I have never gone to LA, looking for an agent or looking for a work opportunity or been to any American event. I never ventured into that space. Gurinder Chadha was making a film, in India, and she needed an Indian actor to play with this role. I happened to read the script and like it. It just happened to be an English language film. Had she made the film in Hindi, I would have still done it. That’s what marked my foray into international films. I am very fortunate that this is my first film. It is a very good script. The film has got rave reviews internationally. I am excited for its India release, which is in August. But the intention was never to do a Hollywood films. If they come my way, I will do it. I am not going to chase them,” Huma said.

Before Viceroy’s House hits the Indian theatres, the actor has her upcoming horror film to look forward to. The official remake of American film Oculus, titled Dobaara, is slated to arrive in theatres on June 2. It also stars Huma’s brother Saqib Saleem

