Huma Qureshi attends Brit Awards 2017. See pics, videos

Indian actress Huma Qureshi attended the Brit Awards 2017, and had an amazing time at the gala.

The actress, who is loving the appreciation coming her way after the success of courtroom drama film “Jolly LLB 2”, took to Twitter to share the update.

She posted: “Amazing last night at the BRITs with Skepta Shutdown woo hooo.”

Rock star David Bowie, who died in January last year, was awarded Best British male and Best British Album for “Blackstar” at the ceremony on Wednesday.

At the #Brits2017 tonight ..ran post #ViceroysHouse promotions to make it ..best night ever 🙏🙏❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/yO0k2p0Lu8 — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) February 22, 2017

English artiste Skepta stole the show with a blazing performance of “Shut down”. He failed to pick up any awards on the night. Adele was recognised with the Global Achievement Award — given to the British artiste with the biggest overseas success. The singer, on a break from her world tour, accepted the prize via video.

Beyoncé Knowles won Best International Female Solo Artist and Drake bagged an award for Best International Male Artist. The awards will air on Vh1 in India on March 5.