Watch: Hugh Jackman wants Shah Rukh Khan to play Wolverine. Bring out those claws 

Hugh Jackman’s film Logan releases on March 3. Hugh Jackman’s film Logan releases on March 3.

Back in 2015, Hugh Jackman expressed his love for Bollywood and cricket. He said that he would teleport himself to India for Shah Rukh Khan and Sachin Tendulkar. Now again, the actor has spoken about his love for Bollywood’s King Khan. In fact, he wants him to continue the series of Wolverine after him. Well, that’s surely a big thing to say, isn’t it?

“I think I will be fine with it. I hope other people play it. Maybe Shah Rukh Khan can play it,” Jackman said during promotions for Nolan. On being Wolverine for 17 years, the actor said, “The comic book series is so good because you have so many people interpreting this role. I think there are six origin stories. I’ll be really interested to see how I feel about it. I want it to be really great. But I don’t want it to be that much better than me. Just a little bit is fine. But if everyone is like ‘Oh thank god, now’ I might find that little difficult.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

Hugh Jackman was in Taiwan for the promotion of his film Logan. The film will be the last time that Hugh’s fans would see him as Wolverine.

Watch the video here:

When asked if he wished he had the power to self-heal like Wolverine, Hugh said, “I wish I had a little bit of Logan’s healing powers. I am happier in general. Yes, we become sad and regret in life but nothing to the degree that owns this man (his character in the film). He was a good man. I was always touched with the character. He had a good heart.”

Also read | Hugh Jackman never lifted weights before X-Men, says he made fun of people at the gym

The film, Logan, will not just only witness the end of Jackman’s character as a mutant superhero, but also for thespian Patrick Stewart as his mentor and father figure in the form of the character Professor Charles Xavier. However, it also introduces X-23 mutant, a female version of Wolverine, which could be a continuation of the series. The role will be played by the 11-year-old Dafne Keen. In the film, she plays the role of Jackman’s daughter.

With inputs from IANS

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd