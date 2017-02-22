Huge fan of Kareena Kapoor, would love to work with her again: Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj and Kareena Kapoor worked together in Omkara. Vishal Bhardwaj and Kareena Kapoor worked together in Omkara.

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj says he admires Kareena Kapoor Khan a lot and would love to work with her again. The duo worked together in the critically acclaimed Omkara, which also featured Saif Ali Khan.

“I worked with Kareena in ‘Omkara’ and our rapport was very good. I really want to work with Kareena again. I am her huge fan,” Vishal told reporters.

The director was speaking at a special screening of his latest film Rangoon. Vishal was all praise for his leading lady Kangana Ranaut and was excited to see how the audience laps up the film.

“Kangana is a very good actress, she is one of the finest of our industry. She is very good in the film and I am so excited for the audience to watch the film,” he said.

A few days back, Kangana said that no filmmaker has captured her real beauty on-screen except Vishal Bharadwaj.

“Vishal Sir has a habit of reinventing his actors. Before this, no one has explored my beauty on screen. I was given a fake nose in Revolver Rani and a set of fake teeth in Tanu Weds Manu Returns,” Kangana said in a statement.

The film, which also stars Saif and Shahid Kapoor, is scheduled to release this Friday.

“It’s a very strange feeling that you’ve lived with a dream for seven years and now it’s no more yours. It’s that of the audience. To see it come alive on the big screen is a very happy feeling,” said Vishal.