From Rekha and Sridevi to Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan, a look at the HT Most Stylish Awards 2018 winners

Bollywood and television personalities attended the HT Most Stylish Awards 2018 held in Mumbai. From veteran actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Sridevi and Rekha to the younger lot including Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, the who’s who of the film industry graced the awards show.
From Padmaavat actor Deepika to Shahid Kapoor, these are the celebrities who took away an award. Here is the list of winners this year:
Rekha – Hall of Fame (Female) award
Kamal Haasan – Hall of Fame (Male) award
Sridevi – Style Legend (Female) award
Akshay Kumar – Jeep Style Badge of Honour
Sonakshi Sinha – Breaking the Mould (Female) award
Sonam Kapoor – Global Style Icon award
Deepika Padukone – India’s Most Stylish (Female) award
Aishwarya Rai – Timeless Style Diva (Female) award
Farhan Akhtar – HT Reader’s Choice Style Icon
Ayushmann Khurana – Breaking the Mould (Male) award
Sanjay Dutt – Style Legend (Male) award
Amitabh Bachchan – Superstar of Style award
Parineeti Chopra – Style Gamechanger (Female) award
Kriti Sanon – Most Stylish Youth Icon (Female) award
Varun Dhawan – Most Stylish Youth Icon (Male) award
Shahid Kapoor – India’s Most Stylish (Male) award
Shilpa Shetty – Most Stylish Author award
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput – Most Stylish Couple award
Taapsee Pannu – Rising Star of Style award
Hina Khan – Most Stylish TV personality (Female) award
Ronit Roy – Most Stylish TV personality (Male) award
The photographers also managed to click some candid red carpet moments. Our favourites are the photo of Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt greeting each other and the one of Sridevi catching up with Kamal Haasan. Well, it was such a Sadma throwback not only for the two celebs but also for the fans.
Another moment which made our hearts skip a beat was when Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput walked the red carpet.
