From Rekha and Sridevi to Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan, a look at the HT Most Stylish Awards 2018 winners

Padmaavat actors Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor stunned at the red carpet. Padmaavat actors Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor stunned at the red carpet.

Bollywood and television personalities attended the HT Most Stylish Awards 2018 held in Mumbai. From veteran actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Sridevi and Rekha to the younger lot including Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, the who’s who of the film industry graced the awards show.

From Padmaavat actor Deepika to Shahid Kapoor, these are the celebrities who took away an award. Here is the list of winners this year:

Rekha – Hall of Fame (Female) award

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Kamal Haasan – Hall of Fame (Male) award

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Sridevi – Style Legend (Female) award

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Akshay Kumar – Jeep Style Badge of Honour

Sonakshi Sinha – Breaking the Mould (Female) award

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor – Global Style Icon award

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone – India’s Most Stylish (Female) award

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai – Timeless Style Diva (Female) award

Farhan Akhtar – HT Reader’s Choice Style Icon

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Ayushmann Khurana – Breaking the Mould (Male) award

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Sanjay Dutt – Style Legend (Male) award

Amitabh Bachchan – Superstar of Style award

Parineeti Chopra – Style Gamechanger (Female) award

Kriti Sanon – Most Stylish Youth Icon (Female) award

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Varun Dhawan – Most Stylish Youth Icon (Male) award

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Shahid Kapoor – India’s Most Stylish (Male) award

Shilpa Shetty – Most Stylish Author award

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput – Most Stylish Couple award

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Taapsee Pannu – Rising Star of Style award

Hina Khan – Most Stylish TV personality (Female) award

Ronit Roy – Most Stylish TV personality (Male) award

The photographers also managed to click some candid red carpet moments. Our favourites are the photo of Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt greeting each other and the one of Sridevi catching up with Kamal Haasan. Well, it was such a Sadma throwback not only for the two celebs but also for the fans.

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Another moment which made our hearts skip a beat was when Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput walked the red carpet.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd