HT Most Stylish Awards 2017 complete winners list: Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan win top honours, see pics

Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor have won top honours at a recently conducted awards show. Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Patani, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sidharth Malhotra attended HT Most Stylish Awards 2017 and they looked their best. Padmavati actor Deepika Padukone won Most Stylish Global Icon award.

Badrinath ki Dulhania actor Varun Dhawan won Popular Actor Of The Year award. While Shahid Kapoor won Most Stylish Actor Of the Year, Ajay Devgn won Most Stylish Superstar Of The Year. Amitabh Bachchan won Star Of The Millennium award. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor won HT Most Stylish Timeless Couple award. Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana won youth icons of the year award in female and male category respectively.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Fresh Face Of The Year (Male) – Sooraj Pancholi

Fresh Face Of The Year (Female) – Disha Patani

Most Stylish Global Icon- Deepika Padukone

Breakthrough Performer Of The Year (Male) – Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Breakthrough Performer Of The Year (Female) – Taapsee Pannu

Youth Icon Of The Year (Male) – Ayushmann Khurrana

Youth Icon Of The Year (Female) – Parineeti Chopra

Popular Actor Of The Year – Varun Dhawan

Most Stylish Actor Of the Year – Shahid Kapoor

Most Stylish Superstar Of The Year- Ajay Devgn

HT Most Stylish Readers’ Choice Awards Winner (Male) – Sidharth Malhotra

HT Most Stylish Readers’ Choice Awards Winner (Female) – Shraddha Kapoor

Star Of The Millennium – Amitabh Bachchan

HT Most Stylish Timeless Couple – Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor

See Bollywood stars pictures from HT Most Stylish Awards 2017:

The awards night was hosted by Mandira Bedi and Manish Paul. Deepika was seen bonding with Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor. The actor also posed for a picture with Amitabh Bachchan. Some media reports also suggest that Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan continued to avoid each other at the show.

