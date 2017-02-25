Hrithik would love to dance with the Egyptian woman who weighs 500 kg

I would love to dance with Eman. In fact, I am eager to meet her once I am back in India, says Hrithik Roshan I would love to dance with Eman. In fact, I am eager to meet her once I am back in India, says Hrithik Roshan

We recently heard that Rakesh Roshan was super proud of his wife Pinky for donating Rs 10 lakhs to Eman Ahmed Abdelaty, an Egyptian 36-year-old woman for a bariatric surgery. Eman who currently weighs 500 kg, is here for a weight reduction programme and she recently expressed her desire to dance with Hrithik Roshan once she can stand on her feet and the actor said, Yes! He, in fact, said that he’d love the experience.

Hrithik, who is currently out of the country said that he is, in fact, looking forward to it. After hearing about this, the Kaabil actor said in a statement, “I would love to dance with Eman. In fact, I am eager to meet her once I am back in India.”

A team of doctors is working on Emam, who needs to undergo bariatric surgery. Hrithik’s mother had recently donated Rs 10 lakh towards this procedure, and his sister Sunaina had even paid a visit to the 36-year-old patient.

It was Emam’s sister who told Sunaina that her sister hopes to dance with Hrithik once she is able to do so.

Hrithik, who keeps stressing on the importance of positive thinking, said: “Through her fight against life-threatening obesity, she has an opportunity of inspiring millions of people. Once she is done with her treatment, I surely would accept this dance challenge and would love to lose to her. But before that happens, we all need to support her in every manner in this fight.”

