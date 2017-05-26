Hrithik Roshan to launch trailer of Vikram Phadnis’ debut film

Hrithik Roshan who plays a pivotal role in Hrudayantar, will launch the trailer Hrithik Roshan who plays a pivotal role in Hrudayantar, will launch the trailer

Actor Hrithik Roshan will launch the trailer of designer-turned-director Vikram Phadnis’ film Hrudayantar. The Kaabil star, who plays a pivotal role in Hrudayantar, will launch the trailer on May 28, a press release issued here said.

“We feel honoured that Hrithik is a part of Hrudayantar. His support to the film in so many ways has just been so encouraging. The trailer being launched by him is special for all us,” Vikram said in a statement here. Presented by T series and produced by Young Berry Entertainment, Imtiaz Khatri and Vikram Phadnis Productions in association with Toabh Entertainment, the drama features popular Marathi actors Subodh Bhave, Mukta Barve and Sonali Khare.

Meanwhile, the actor has recently become the brand ambassador of a digital application named Happn. Talking about the occasion, Hrithik told, “I am a people’s person, I strongly believe that life is all about the people that you are connecting with, makes it more interesting and meaningful. As the concept of Happn provides the purpose of that, I am absolutely delighted to be a part of this. Haapn is something that I call intuitive technology and that can actually be life changing.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will soon be seen in Kabir Khan’s next film. Hrithik’s last film Kaabil got accolades from fans and critic alike. It also collected more than Rs 100 crore at box office. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara recently also expressed a desire to write a book about his life but said that he is not a writer.

