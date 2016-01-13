Hrithik Roshan’s ‘noisy’ birthday party costs hotel Rs.25,000 in fines

Hritik Roshan’s 42nd birthday bash allegedly cost Four Seasons Hotel in Worli Rs.25,000 in fines after locals complained of noise. The party on Saturday-Sunday (January (9-10) night was held at the AER Lounge on the 34th floor rooftop and attracted a large crowd of celebs besides some gate-crashers.
Local resident Ashraf Khan – passing by at 1.30 a.m. when the celebrations were reaching a crescendo – complained about the loud music and also the vehicles haphazardly parked outside creating a snarl at that unearthly hour. (See Pics: SRK, Ranveer party with Hrithik on his birthday)
Since it was already past the official deadline of 10 p.m., police visited the hotel and imposed a fine of Rs.12,500, but the loud music continued.
After repeated complaints by Ashraf Khan, the police again visited the hotel around 3.30 a.m. and slapped a second fine of Rs.12,500 on the hotel manager. (Hrithik gifts himself a Rolls Royce)
That did the trick and the loud partying finally ended. When contacted by IANS on Wednesday, a hotel spokesperson refused to divulge details.
“You ask the complainant how the sound reaches the ground from the 34th floor and the police about the fines,” the spokesperson said.
- Jan 13, 2016 at 12:39 pmI am of the opinion that police need to be strict and suspend the license of four seasons hotel for seven days instead of meagre fine of rs 25,000 only. that would cost them more and open their eyes. Also those who party should be fined separately.Reply
- Jan 14, 2016 at 12:06 pmplease download this appReply
- Jan 14, 2016 at 12:04 pmplease download this app....Reply
- Jan 13, 2016 at 12:31 pmWhy not take action against the persons who were celebrating instead of the place. May be the high and mighty have a different rule. What say Anupam kher?Reply
- Jan 13, 2016 at 12:16 pmLicense of the Hotel should be suspended. These fines are jokes for the celebrities.Reply
