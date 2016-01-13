Hrithik Roshan’s ‘noisy’ birthday party costs hotel Rs.25,000 in fines

Hritik Roshan’s 42nd birthday bash allegedly cost Four Seasons Hotel in Worli Rs.25,000 in fines after locals complained of noise. (Source: Twitter) Hritik Roshan’s 42nd birthday bash allegedly cost Four Seasons Hotel in Worli Rs.25,000 in fines after locals complained of noise. (Source: Twitter)

Hritik Roshan’s 42nd birthday bash allegedly cost Four Seasons Hotel in Worli Rs.25,000 in fines after locals complained of noise. The party on Saturday-Sunday (January (9-10) night was held at the AER Lounge on the 34th floor rooftop and attracted a large crowd of celebs besides some gate-crashers.

Local resident Ashraf Khan – passing by at 1.30 a.m. when the celebrations were reaching a crescendo – complained about the loud music and also the vehicles haphazardly parked outside creating a snarl at that unearthly hour. (See Pics: SRK, Ranveer party with Hrithik on his birthday)

Since it was already past the official deadline of 10 p.m., police visited the hotel and imposed a fine of Rs.12,500, but the loud music continued.

After repeated complaints by Ashraf Khan, the police again visited the hotel around 3.30 a.m. and slapped a second fine of Rs.12,500 on the hotel manager. (Hrithik gifts himself a Rolls Royce)

That did the trick and the loud partying finally ended. When contacted by IANS on Wednesday, a hotel spokesperson refused to divulge details.

“You ask the complainant how the sound reaches the ground from the 34th floor and the police about the fines,” the spokesperson said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App