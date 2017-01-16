Hrithik Roshan is a selfless actor, says Yami Gautam for their upcoming release Kaabil

Yami Gautam shares her experience on working with superstar Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil. Yami Gautam shares her experience on working with superstar Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil.

Actress Yami Gautam, who is sharing screen space with superstar Hrithik Roshan in the forthcoming film Kaabil, said he is one of the most hardworking and selfless actors she has ever worked with.

Talking about her experience of working with Hrithik, Yami told IANS here: “He (Hrithik) is such a selfless actor. We actors always work hard for our good performance, but he is concerned about the whole scene, including the performance of his co-actors, dancers and everyone.

“There were scenes where he would give a retake even though he was perfect, but I wanted to improvise something. He is an actor and works for the totality of the scene.”

According to Yami, Hrithik, who is known for his good looks and larger than life personality, is otherwise a very humble person.

“Whether it is on set or off the camera, he never made you feel that he is a star. He is a happy-go-lucky person and on set, he is an actor. That’s why I call him a truly inspirational personality,” Yami said.

After doing films in Punjabi, Kannada and Telugu film industries, Yami made her debut in Bollywood with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in 2012, and has since featured in films like Total Siyapaa, Badlapur, Junooniyat and Sanam Re.

“My career is a journey for me, and any journey is incomplete without the struggle. We all should face some failures in life and learn from them. We should accept it and move on. I am proud of it,” she said.

The actress thanked her parents for helping her to be grounded. “They helped me to learn that like success, failure also comes and I should learn to accept it.”

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Kaabil is releasing on January 25.