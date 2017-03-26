Hrithik Roshan wants to pen book on his journey

Actor Hrithik Roshan is thinking of writing a book on his life, but says he does not have a flair for writing.

Be it Karan Johar’s much talked about biography An Unsuitable Boy, Yasser Usman’s Rekha: The Untold Story or actor Rishi Kapoor’s autobiography Khullam Khulla, celebrities are telling their Bollywood stories in an uncensored style. Even superstar Shah Rukh Khan is working on his autobiography.

Hrithik, who has seen several ups and downs in personal and professional life, admits that the thought of coming out with a book has crossed his mind.

“I have thought of it, but I am not a writer. I am still thinking of it,” Hrithik told IANS.

The Kaabil star also confessed that he doesn’t harbour any dream of sitting on a director’s chair, unlike his father Rakesh Roshan.

He said: “Being a director requires internal calling. I don’t have that calling. People might say that I am very involved, I have ideas but having an idea about something, tweaking something or adding something is different from creating from scratch. I don’t think I have that.”

After the success of Kaabil, Hrithik has not signed any other film project yet.

Hrithik Roshan had last delivered a successful hit in the year 2011 with Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. He made his official debut in Bollywood with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai opposite Ameesha Patel.

Jodhaa Akbar , Lakshya, Guzaarish, are some of his critically acclaimed work. He is also one of the main characters of the Krish franchise which had began with Koi Mil Gaya in the year 2003.

