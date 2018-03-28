Presents Latest News

Hrithik Roshan encourages the next generation to be fearless

Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday shared a video where he encourages everyone, especially children, to fight their fears. In this video, Hrithik speaks about the fears that weaken one's spirit and how courage can overcome it all.

Written by Sampada Sharma | New Delhi | Published: March 28, 2018 10:45 pm
hrithik roshan Hrithik Roshan’s latest video about fighting our fears is inspiring.
Hrithik Roshan has often stated that early on in his career, many called him a one-film wonder. After a successful film debut, Hrithik saw a string of flops but that never deterred him. Over the years, Hrithik Roshan has delivered some of the finest performances and every time the actor delivers a great act, the audience is back on his side.

Hrithik on Wednesday shared a piece of his writing on Twitter that encourages everybody to be fearless. “Darr se mat darr,” (Don’t be fearful of fear) is the message of this video and Hrithik delivers his lines with utmost conviction.

The caption for this video reads, “To all our sons and daughters and to the child within us all. Sharing something I wrote . (headphones please)” Hrithik also narrates episodes from his childhood that could have damaged his spirit but he fought it all. He talks about facing one’s fears and how that makes one stronger .

Many Bollywood celebrities tweeted their reactions after watching the video.

On the film front, Hrithik is currently working on Super 30, a biopic based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar. Super 30 is helmed by Queen director Vikas Bahl. Hrithik is also working on Siddharth Anand’s untitled project where he shares screen space with Tiger Shroff.

